Cops thwart doctor’s suicide bid, reunite her with family

Pune city police saved the life of a doctor who left her home with an intention to kill herself.
According to a media statement issued by the police, the woman rang up her son from the hospital on August 16 saying nobody should try to look for her. She then went missing. The statement added that her family members found two notes left by her at home in which she mentioned that she was under mental stress because of an illness.After learning that she was missing, her husband, who is a resident of another district, came to Pune and lodged a missing complaint at the Lashkar police station on August 17.
Senior police inspector Ashok Kadam launched a probe into the matter. Technical analysis of the woman’s mobile phone number revealed that she was staying at some place in the mid–city area.
After checking several hotels and lodges in the area, the police finally found her at Hotel Parag in Nana Peth. The police team then arranged for her counseling with the help of another doctor. The sleuths later handed her over to her husband.
