Pune: Cops, social outfits deliver food to Covid-hit sex workers

Display banner across Pune Laxmi road to create awareness about wearing a mask and avoiding the Covid disease. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune city police distributed essential materials, including food, to commercial sex workers, who are suffering since the partial lockdown was imposed by the state government due to rising Covid-19 cases.

A press release, issued by the police on Friday, said hundreds of commercial sex workers in the red-light area of Budhwar Peth have been keeping their activities closed owing to the restrictions since April 2.

The workers have lost their earnings and are finding it difficult to manage. Senior Inspector Rajendra Landge of the Faraskhana police station urged social organisations to come forward to help the sex workers in Budhwar Peth.

Responding to the appeal, the Divyang Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Progressive Education Society, Sadhuw Vaswani Trust and Danesh Shah, a businessman, joined hands with the police to deliver food packets, milk and grocery items to the workers since April 18.

