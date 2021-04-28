Cops seize 72 oxygen cylinders from a company in Loni Devkar MIDC

An oxygen refilling unit in Shinde Wadi near Khed Shivapur that provides oxygen cylinders to about 60-70 hospitals in Pune District. File/Express Photo by Pavan Khengre

Pune rural police have seized as many as 72 oxygen cylinders, of which 51 were full and 21 were empty, from a private company at Loni Devkar MIDC.

Acting on a tip-off to district Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh, a team from Indapur police station led by Dhanyakumar Godse conducted a raid at the company Monday night.

Oxygen cylinders and other material worth Rs 7.55 lakh were recovered from the spot. Police said the company received 179 oxygen cylinders this month and it carried 1253 cubic meters of oxygen.

Police have informed the Tehsildar and other government officials about the oxygen stock found at the company for further investigation.

“Company has not got the oxygen stock by illegal means. But in the wake of Covid-19 situation, it is being probed whether all norms were followed by the company while procuring oxygen,” said inspector Godse.