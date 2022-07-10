scorecardresearch
Cops save lawyer who attempted suicide by jumping into stream

According to police, the control room of the city police got a call from a resident regarding a man seen struggling inside the stream in Lakshmi Nagar area.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 10, 2022 3:32:36 am
Police said the rescued person is a lawyer and he had jumped into the water to die by suicide.

Officials of Dattawadi police station on Friday saved the life of a lawyer who attempted suicide by jumping into a stream near Bagul Garden in Lakshmi Nagar.

Soon, beat marshals Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Kokare rushed to the spot. They jumped into the flowing water and rescued the man.

