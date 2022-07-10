Cops save lawyer who attempted suicide by jumping into stream

Officials of Dattawadi police station on Friday saved the life of a lawyer who attempted suicide by jumping into a stream near Bagul Garden in Lakshmi Nagar.

According to police, the control room of the city police got a call from a resident regarding a man seen struggling inside the stream in Lakshmi Nagar area.

Soon, beat marshals Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Kokare rushed to the spot. They jumped into the flowing water and rescued the man.

Police said the rescued person is a lawyer and he had jumped into the water to die by suicide.