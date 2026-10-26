Gun found, gunshot heard, but no casing recovered: Cops probe gaps in attack on shipping businessman

“Dada, I am your fan. I want to give you a bouquet,” one of the assailants allegedly told shipping businessman Rana Suryavanshi before a “phat” sound was heard, which the FIR describes as a gunshot. But did the firearm actually go off? Pune Rural police are probing key inconsistencies in the account of the October 18 attack; the absence of an empty cartridge casing at the crime scene raises questions about the alleged firing. Investigators are awaiting the ballistic forensic report on the recovered firearm to establish whether a shot was fired at all.

The alleged attack took place around 7.30pm on October 18, when Suryavanshi, proprietor of Rana Shipping Company, was near Baramati Airport along the Palkhi highway to inspect locations of agricultural land and commercial plots. Two men allegedly arrived on a scooter, with one approaching Suryavanshi with a bouquet before attacking him. Suryavanshi did not sustain a bullet injury but suffered injuries from a sharp weapon. Based on the probe so far, police maintain that the assault was a Rs two lakh contract hit and arrested four persons and detained a minor in connection with the case. Four days after admission to Ruby Hall Clinic, Rana Suryavanshi was discharged following treatment. A senior police officer said Pune Rural police had recorded his statement while he was still in hospital.

What story does the FIR tell

The complainant, Lakshmikant Suryavanshi, a real estate businessman from Indapur taluka, told Baramati police that he had known Rana Suryavanshi for three years. Rana had contacted him seeking locations of agricultural land near Palsdev and Dalaj, and commercial plots in Baramati MIDC area. On October 18, the two met near Katfal railway crossing to inspect the locations. According to the FIR, two men arrived on a scooter, and the pillion rider approached Rana, saying, “Dada, I am your fan. I want to give you a bouquet.” He handed Rana a bouquet, following which Rana asked a police constable accompanying him to take photographs.

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When Lakshmikant questioned the man about his mask, the assailant allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired in Rana’s direction. A “phat” sound was heard, the FIR stated. Rana struck the assailant’s hand, causing the pistol to fall on the road, the FIR claimed. The attacker then allegedly pulled out an iron sattur (a type of machete) and struck Rana on his right bicep and abdomen. A police constable in Rana’s security detail managed to catch hold of one of the assailants. However, the attacker allegedly bit the constable and fled towards the airport.

Inconsistencies surrounding the firearm

A senior officer involved with the investigation said the alleged assailants in custody had claimed they were not carrying a gun. However, a firearm was recovered from the crime scene and sent for ballistic forensic examination to establish if it was discharged. The report is awaited. “A thorough grid search of the crime scene location was conducted but the empty shell casing was not found. The sharp weapon sattur has been recovered. Thus, there is an inconsistency as far as the use of the firearm is concerned,” the officer said. Sources said that the complainant claims having heard the gunshot, but other witnesses on the spot have not corroborated the claim.

Although the police have invoked relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the circumstances surrounding the alleged firing remain unclear. Suryavanshi did not suffer a bullet injury and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. He is now reported to be out of danger. Investigators are awaiting the forensic findings to establish whether the recovered firearm was fired during the incident or whether the sequence described in the FIR differs from what actually happened.

Motive and wider conspiracy under probe

Police have arrested four persons and detained a 17-year-old minor in connection with the alleged attack. They suspect Parth Vasudev Awathale, 19, and the minor of carrying out the assault. The two allegedly told investigators that they had been paid Rs two lakh by Dnyandev Mahadev Shinde, 50, to attack Suryavanshi. Shinde, accused of arranging the contract hit, was among the first two arrested. Police said their probe is currently inconclusive regarding Shinde’s motive or whether any other conspirator is behind him.

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Police have since arrested Swapnil Bhagwan Kamble and Chaitanya Uttam Babar. Their alleged roles in the conspiracy are still under investigation, and both have been remanded to police custody. “There are some missing links in the probe as far as the motive is concerned. With the four arrested and one minor detained, we are still looking for two more suspects who would throw more light on the motive and sequence,” the officer said.

Sources told The Indian Express that investigators were also probing Suryavanshi’s links with an educational institute and an ongoing dispute over control of the institution. The police are examining whether this dispute could be connected to the alleged attack. With two more suspects still being sought, investigators are attempting to establish the motive, the roles of those arrested and the sequence of events leading to the assault. The ballistic report is expected to address one of the central questions in the case: whether a firearm was actually discharged during the alleged attack.