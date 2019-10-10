Cops probe cases of online fraudsters posing as Armymen, duping buyers

Pune City Police’s cyber police station is currently probing multiple cases in which fraudsters, posing as Army

personnel, allegedly duped buyers on online marketing platforms on the pretext of selling motorcycles.

The cyber police station on Monday registered one such case, in which a 24-year-old man from Warje was cheated to the tune of Rs 41,000 by cyber fraudsters who posed as an Army officer who had put up a bike for sale on an online portal. A First Information Report was registered by the cyber police station after primary verification of the complaint.

Police officers say that since the separate cyber police station was formed on June 18, its personnel have been receiving at least two to three dozen cases every month, where online fraudsters pose as Army or defence force officers or personnel and dupe buyers on the pretext of selling bikes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Cyber and Economic Offences, Sambhaji Kadam, said, “We have observed a worrying trend of online fraudsters posing as Army officers or personnel and putting up posts on the sale of bikes. Buyers fall prey to these traps as they trust the profiles. We have observed that fraudsters ask buyers to make payments via online transaction platforms…”.

Officials said similar cases have been registered in Pune in the past and a steep rise in such cases has been observed in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana and Delhi.

DCP Kadam added, “We are making concerted efforts to deal with the issue on various levels. While our probe team has got some concrete leads in the investigation of these cases, we have also zeroed in on a set of suspects and have frozen the accounts and profiles related to these frauds. We are expecting an important breakthrough soon. We have also held talks with office-bearers of these online platforms about introducing further checks on these profiles. We can confidently say that because of our intervention and positive response from the website officials, we have been able to put a check on the activities of fraudsters posing as Army personnel. Our public outreach is also raising awareness about such fraud cases.”

Another officer, who is part of the probe, said, “Some people have fallen prey to profiles selling ‘used Army bikes.’ We urge users to do multiple checks before making transactions, especially when the profiles claim to be of Army personnel or officers. Some such profiles are still active on these platforms. We don’t deny the possibility of some profiles being genuine, but it also seems unlikely that real Army personnel would use that tag to sell bikes. Various aspects of this modus operandi are being probed.”