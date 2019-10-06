Cops: Men on bikes try to attack ‘honorary animal welfare officer’ in Pune

The Pune Rural Police has booked a group of unidentified persons on 10 motorcycles for an alleged bid to attack a close aide of Milind Ekbote, who is known to lead gauraksha activities in the city. Ekbote was also arrested in the Bhima Koregaon violence case and later released on bail due to lack of evidence.

According to police, the victim, Shivshankar Swamy, is a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Krishi Goseva Sangh and is a gaurakshak associated with the Hindu right-wing outfit Samasta Hindu Aghadi.

Police said Swamy had told them that he was an “honorary animal welfare officer appointed by the government”.

They added that Swamy had received life threats earlier, following which he was provided with two police guards from the rural as well as city police.

He also said he had informed the Pune City Police about anti-social elements ‘conspiring to kill him’, police said. In this matter, police filed an FIR at the Indapur police station on Thursday evening.

According to the FIR, Swamy said he had taken legal action against an illegal slaughterhouse at Indapur on September 23.

Following this, the FIR stated, on September 25, Swamy went to the office of the Indapur tehsildar to lodge a complaint against the illegal construction of the slaughterhouse.

“A group of armed persons on motorcycles started chasing our four-wheeler. We somehow managed to prevent the attack. I had police guards with me at the time and they even informed the police control room of the incident,” Swamy stated in the FIR.

He further added, “Later, I lodged a complaint with the Pune Rural Police, following which an FIR was filed and my statement was recorded after a preliminary investigation.”

“I have also submitted videos of the persons who followed me and request the police to take legal action against them. I think that the accused have links with the illegal slaughterhouse,” Swamy further stated in the FIR.

Police booked the accused under sections 341, 143, 147, 149, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.