Pune: Cops identify 12-year-old as sender of several obscene messages to Class VIII student

PIMPRI-Chinchwad Police have identified a 12-year-old boy as a suspect in a case in which a girl studying in Class VIII received a series of obscene messages and threats over an online video-conferencing platform, which she had been using for attending school lectures. Similar messages were also sent to the father of the girl and the principal of her school.

A First Information Report has been registered by the girl’s mother at a police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the FIR, the girl started receiving the series of messages from the then unidentified user in mid-June.

The obscene messages were accompanied by threats on causing harm to the girl, and the messages even instigated her to end her own life. The messages stopped suddenly for a period of two months, but again started a few days ago. Similar obscene messages were also sent to the email address of the girl’s father and that of the principal of the school recently.

The police station has launched a probe with the help of the Cyber Crime Cell. A senior official said that a 12-year-old boy had been identified as the sender of the messages.

Police officials said action will be initiated against the boy as per provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

