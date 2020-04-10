Cops find hair salon open, owner booked

An offence was lodged against the owner of the salon under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image) An offence was lodged against the owner of the salon under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image)

The Pune City Police has lodged an offence against the owner of a hair salon that was found open on Thursday despite the lockdown orders.

Police have identified the accused as Jabbar Sattar Shaikh (48), a resident of Shivajinagar. An offence was lodged against Shaikh at the Shivajinagar police station under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

A team of Shivajinagar police station found the salon, located near the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters, open on Thursday evening.

Only essential services are exempted from restrictions imposed during the lockdown, but Shaikh still kept the salon open, said police.

