Cops distribute food packets among auto drivers

Officials of Dattawadi police station on Wednesday came out to help autorickshaw drivers in their area, whose source of income has taken a major suffering due to the nationwide lockdown.

“There is an autorickshaw stand near our police station… They are not able to work due to the lockdown. While interacting with auto drivers, we realised they are facing severe financial problems. So we decided to help them,” said Senior Police Inspector Devidas Ghevare of Dattawadi police station.

Ghevare arranged food items and distributed among a dozen autorickshaw drivers on Wednesday. Police said it will help the families of auto drivers for the next few days.

“Our team is working hard for proper implementation of lockdown. At the same time, it is also our duty to help those who are facing problems,” said Ghevare.

