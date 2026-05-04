Cops crackdown on Missing Link selfies; 98 fined in 3 days

THE HIGHWAY Traffic Police have begun cracking down on motorists halting on the valley bridges of the newly opened Missing Link of the Pune–Mumbai Expressway, issuing fines to those stopping for photos, selfies or simply to take in the view.

Between Saturday and Monday, 98 commuters have been fined, officials said, adding that the action will intensify in the coming days if people continue to halt endangering themselves and other commuters.

The Missing Link project substitutes a 19.8 kilometer stretch between Khopoli Exit and Sinhagad Institute of the Expressway. This stretch included winding ghat roads. Missing link effectively reduced this distance to 13.3 kilometers with a high-speed alignment that includes viaducts, a 650-metre cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley, and twin tunnels spanning nearly nine kilometers through the Sahyadri hills. It shortens the Expressway length by six kilometers, reduces travel time by at least 20 t0 25 minutes and enhances safety along a corridor long known for accidents and traffic jams. The Missing Link was inaugurated on May 1.