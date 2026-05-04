Cops crackdown on Missing Link selfies; 98 fined in 3 days

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THE HIGHWAY Traffic Police have begun cracking down on motorists halting on the valley bridges of the newly opened Missing Link of the Pune–Mumbai Expressway, issuing fines to those stopping for photos, selfies or simply to take in the view.
Between Saturday and Monday, 98 commuters have been fined, officials said, adding that the action will intensify in the coming days if people continue to halt endangering themselves and other commuters.
The Missing Link project substitutes a 19.8 kilometer stretch between Khopoli Exit and Sinhagad Institute of the Expressway. This stretch included winding ghat roads. Missing link effectively reduced this distance to 13.3 kilometers with a high-speed alignment that includes viaducts, a 650-metre cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley, and twin tunnels spanning nearly nine kilometers through the Sahyadri hills. It shortens the Expressway length by six kilometers, reduces travel time by at least 20 t0 25 minutes and enhances safety along a corridor long known for accidents and traffic jams. The Missing Link was inaugurated on May 1.
The first long tunnel that one crosses while travelling from Pune to Mumbai, which is around nine kilometers long, is under the Khandala Traffic Aid Posts (TAP) which is in the jurisdiction of Pune division of Highway Traffic Police. The subsequent valley bridge, the small tunnel and the link to Expressway is under the Borghat TAP which is under the Raigad division of Highway Traffic Police.
Tanaji Chikhale, Superintendent of Police (Raigad Division) with Highway Traffic Police said, “We have started taking action against the commuters who are halting on the valley bridge recklessly. Multiple vehicles stopping on the valley bridge is creating a very dangerous situation for the commuters and also for those stopping. We started taking action from the second day of the inauguration and will intensify the crackdown if people continue to stop.”
As per the numbers shared by the Highway Traffic Police officials, 15 commuters were fined on May 2, 52 on May 3 and 31 on May 4. A fine of Rs 500 has been collected from them under Motor Vehicle Act 122 which pertains to leaving a vehicle in a public place in a dangerous position, or in a manner that causes obstruction or undue inconvenience to others.
Three days ahead of its inauguration, a notification for access and speed limit of the Missing Link was issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) for Maharashtra Praveen Salunke. For the period termed as Phase 1, between May 1 and October 31, only the Light Motor Vehicles and passenger buses and passenger vehicles have been allowed. For the Phase 2, which is November 1 onwards goods vehicles may be allowed based on the review of the preceding six months. However, there will be a complete ban on the passage of vehicles carrying hazardous materials including inflammable and explosive substances. These vehicles will continue to use the existing Expressway. As per the notification, speed limit for cars or Light Motor Vehicles will be 100 kilometers per hour. And for passenger vehicles and passenger buses, the speed limit will be 80 kilometers per hour. Both these are speed limits for existing Expressway, excluding ghat section.