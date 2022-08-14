Cops carry out massive combing operation ahead of I-Day

August 14, 2022 2:35:57 am
In a massive combing operation ahead of 75th Independence Day, Pune City Police ran a check on as many as 3,381 history-sheeters in the city on Friday night and early hours of Saturday.
During the combing operation, police arrested 61 persons for committing various crimes. Police also recovered two pistols, cartridges and 35 sharp weapons from some of the accused. Offences were lodged against them under sections of the Indian Arms Act.
As preventive action, police checked 419 hotels and lodges and 145 sensitive locations including railway stations, bus stands and other places in the city.
Police also took action against illegal liquor dens during the combing operation. The traffic control branch checked 1,294 suspicious vehicles and collected fine of Rs 1.16 lakh from their drivers.
A nakabandi operation was also carried out, as part of which police checked 1,671 people.
