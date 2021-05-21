Pune: Cops bust late night party amid lockdown, 11 booked

The police booked 11 people, including four women, in this case for allegedly organising the party amid Covid-19 restrictions, laid down by the government.

Pune rural police busted a loud night party at a bungalow in Khanapur village near Sinhagad Fort on Friday.

The police booked 11 people, including four women, in this case for allegedly organising the party amid Covid-19 restrictions, laid down by the government.

The police said local residents got disturbed by the loud music at the bungalow.

After receiving information about the party, a team from the Haveli police station, led by Senior Inspector Sadashiv Shelar, raided the bungalow around 4.30 am on Friday.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

While some of the participants at the party fled the spot, the police nabbed the four women for questioning. The police said the women had been asked to dance at the event, organised by some locals.

An offence was lodged against the party organisers and the participants at the Haveli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.