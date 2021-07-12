Cops bust gang robbing truck drivers on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Police have arrested two robbers, identified as Ganesh Haribhau Waghmare (28) and Santosh Waghmare (28), both residents of Khalapur in Raigad district.

Pune rural police have busted a gang of robbers stealing from truck drivers at knife point on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Police have arrested two robbers, identified as Ganesh Haribhau Waghmare (28) and Santosh Waghmare (28), both residents of Khalapur in Raigad district. Search is on for their accomplices Santosh Hilam, Rohidas Jadhav and Rakesh Ware, also from Raigad district.

Police said that robbers attacked Durgaprasad Kahar, a 27-year-old truck driver from Uttar Pradesh, on June 12 when he was sleeping in his truck parked near the Taje petrol pump on the Expressway.

An FIR was lodged at the Kamshet police station. During investigation, a local crime branch (LCB) team, headed by senior inspector Padmakar Ghanwat, laid a trap and nabbed Ganesh and Santosh at Morbevadi village in Khalapur on Sunday. Their three accomplices, however, managed to escape.

Police said the accused are history sheeters wanted by the police in five highway robberies.

