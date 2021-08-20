Cops bust gang renting cars from Pune and selling them in other states

Pune city police have arrested a gang of three persons who were allegedly taking cars on rent from people in Pune on assurances of providing good income, but later cheated them and sold the vehicles in other states.

Police have identified the accused persons as Malik Baba Shah alias Mujahid Gilani (38), a resident of Shivneri Nagar, Kondhwa, Omkar Watane (28) of Daund, and Mohammed Mujib Mohammad Bashir Uddin (48) of Hyderabad.

As per a press release issued on Thursday, accused Gilani lured an Ola cab driver in Pune for renting cars for a company in Uttar Pradesh. Gilani claimed to be an employee of this UP based company. Police said that between March 15 and July 27 this year, Gilani took as many as 28 cars from the Ola cab driver and other persons on assurances of providing them good income. But later he allegedly removed the GPS systems installed in these cars and escaped.

An offence of cheating was lodged in this case at the Loni Kalbhor police station. Crime branch initiated a parallel probe into this matter.

Acting on a tip-off to policemen Kanifnath Karkhele and Nitin Mundhe, a crime branch team led by senior police inspector Ganesh Mane arrested the three accused persons from Daund on August 14.

During further investigation, cops recovered 13 four wheelers that the accused persons had allegedly sold in Telangana and other parts. Police are investigating the case further.