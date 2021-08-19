Pune cops bust 2nd ‘honey-trapping’ racket in two days, arrest 4 men for blackmailing retd IAF official

PUNE City Police have arrested four men and have launched a search for a woman for allegedly honey-trapping and blackmailing a 59-year-old man retired personnel of the Indian Air Force.

According to the complainant, who now runs his own business, he had received a call a few days ago from a woman, who identified herself as Aarti Chaudhary. The woman sought employment for herself and some more persons at the complainant’s business. However, the retired IAF personnel said he could not provide employment.

“In spite of the complainant’s refusal to give employment, the woman continued to stay in touch with him. Through chats on phone messenger, she became close with him and called him to Narayanga-on near Pune. At Narayangaon, at an unknown location, she tried to be intimate to him… that’s when some people, who said they were the woman’s relatives, approached them and threatened the complainant.

They demanded Rs 50 lakh from him. They not just started blackmailing him but also threatened to harm him,” said Inspector Bharat Jadhav of Vimantal police station, where the case has been filed.

“Fearing the consequences, the complainant wrote three cheques of Rs 10 lakh each. He, however, approached the police on Tuesday. After registering the FIR, we launched an extensive probe and manhunt for the suspect. We have till now arrested four men and have recovered from them the three cheques given by the complainant. We are looking for the woman and hope to arrest her soon,” he added.

Probing a similar case in which a builder from Panvel was targeted, the Pune Police had on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in honey-trapping, in which the targets were lured by a woman through social media, and were later looted with threats of criminal cases. Sleuths from Kondhwa police station had arrested six persons, including a 19-year-old woman.