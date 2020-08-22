Cops book 2, including former secy of Fencing Association, for submitting fake certificate to seek job under sports quota

The officer also found that Ashok Dudhare issued the fake sportsman certificate to Chowdhary, who used it to mislead government officials. (Representational)

Pune City Police has lodged an offence against two persons, including the former secretary of the Fencing Association of India, in connection with the submission of a fake certificate for seeking a government job under sports quota.

Vijay Santan, a senior officer with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Pune, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Yerwada police station.

Based on Santan’s complaint, police have booked Tushar Chowdhary, a resident of Mohol in Solapur district, and Ashok Dudhare, former secretary of Fencing Association of India, under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that the accused, Chowdhary, was trying to get a job as an inspector in the tax department of the state government under the sports quota. He allegedly procured a certificate showing that he was a national-level fencing player.

He submitted this certificate at the office of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Pune, for authentication in 2018. But the office found that Chowdhary falsely claimed in his certificate that he represented Maharashtra at a national-level fencing competition.

The officer also found that Dudhare issued the fake sportsman certificate to Chowdhary, who used it to mislead government officials for seeking a government job under sports quota.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd