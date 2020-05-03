Follow Us:
Saturday, May 02, 2020
COVID19

Cops ask stranded migrants to fill forms at police stations for travel permission

A press release issued on Saturday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Sudhir Hiremath stated that those who want to travel will have to fill and submit the forms available at police stations.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: May 3, 2020 12:08:10 am
coronavirus, coronavirus outbreak, india lockdown, pune lockdown, pune stranded labourers, pune stranded tourists, indian express news The release also stated that those residing in containment zones would not be given permission to travel. (Representational Photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday asked labourers, tourists and students stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to contact respective police station in their area and fill up forms to seek permission to go back to their native places.

The release added that each person will also have to submit a medical certificate obtained from a registered practitioner along with the form. The information will be forwarded to the district collector.

After approval from the district collector, individual or group will be granted permission to travel with certain conditions. The release also stated that those residing in containment zones would not be given permission to travel.

