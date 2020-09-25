Cops ask people to be cautious about ‘couple challenge’ on FB: ‘Pics can be misused’

As part of the 'couple challenge', several married couples have posted their photographs on Facebook. (Representational)

Pune City Police has urged netizens to be cautious while posting pictures with their partners for the ‘couple challenge’ on social media, warning that the images can be “misused”.

On its official Twitter handle, Pune Police posted a message on Thursday evening, warning, “Think twice before you post a picture with your partner. A ‘cute’ challenge can go wrong if not cautious! #BeAware.”

Along with the post, police also uploaded an image “#Think Privacy Aspect# Cyber Police Station, Pune City ”.

“Couple challenge is again trending on social media. Just an awareness, these pics may be misused for morphing, revenge, porn, deepfake, etc related cyber crimes,” tweeted the city police.

Police officials said they have received several complaints from people who have suffered harassment as their photographs and personal information were misused, after they were morphed and uploaded on “obscene websites” by criminal elements due to reasons like rivalry or thwarted romantic advances.

Police Inspector Jayram Paigude of the Cyber police station told mediapersons that people should be cautious before posting their personal information on social media.

