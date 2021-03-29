Pune: Cops arrest woman for ‘selling marijuana, charas’, seize drugs worth Rs 6.5 lakh

An offence was lodged against her at the Kondhwa police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a woman for allegedly selling marijuana and charas at her residence in Kondhwa Khurd.

Police have identified the accused as Sameena Mehmood Shaikh (35). A police team raided Shaikh’s house in Nazara Manzil in Bhagyoday Nagar and during searches, recovered 21.260 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4.25 lakh and 569.17 grams of charas worth Rs 2.27 lakh from her possession.

Police also seized a cell phone from Sameena. An offence was lodged against her at the Kondhwa police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.