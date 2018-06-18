Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Pune: Cops arrest two for beating up man to death over auto fare

Police received information about an injured man lying on the road in Ravivar Peth. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said an officer.

Police said, based on an Aadhaar card available with the deceased, he has been identified as Tanaji Korke — a resident of Latur district. (Representational Image) 
An autorickshaw driver and his friend have been arrested on charges of beating a 31-year-old man to death for allegedly not paying the full fare, in Ravivar Peth area on Saturday.

Police said, based on an Aadhaar card available with the deceased, he has been identified as Tanaji Korke — a resident of Latur district. The footage of a security camera installed near the scene of crime showed Korke being beaten up and pushed out of a rickshaw. Police traced the rickshaw and arrested its owner Atul Hatkar, and his friend Rohan Godse.

Probe revealed that the deceased was a labourer and could not pay the full fare of the rickshaw. A dispute ensued, during which Korke was allegedly beaten to death by the suspects. The two have been remanded in police custody on charges of murder, said police.

