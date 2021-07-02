Cops arrest man for stealing debit cards from senior citizens, women

Pune City Police have arrested a 25-year-old man and have recovered 18 debit cards he allegedly stole from “confused and tense elderly citizens” visiting ATM centres in the city. The police were acting on a complaint filed by a woman last week who lost her debit card to the conman who then used it to buy jewellery and withdraw cash.

Police have identified the accused as Shravan Satish Minjagi (25), a resident of Loni Kalbhor.

As per a press release issued by the police, the complainant had visited the IDBI ATM centre in Wanwadi on June 7 to withdraw money for paying her child’s school fees. A person standing nearby saw the PIN, and when she received a phone call, he swapped her debit card and replaced it with a duplicate card. This person then used the debit card to buy gold from two jewellers in the city. Also he used the debit card for withdrawing Rs 30,000. The victim woman lodged the complaint in this case at the Wanwadi police station.

During the probe, a Wanwadi police station team led by Senior inspector Deepak Lagad, Inspector Savlaram Salgaonkar, and Assistant Inspector Jayvant Jadhav checked videos captured by as many as 40 CCTV cameras and got clues about the accused person.

Then, acting on a tip-off to havaldar Santosh Naik and police naik Sambhaji Devikar, cops arrested the accused Minjagi on June 23. During the investigation, cops recovered 18 debit credit cards, including the one belonging to the complainant woman.

The probe revealed that the accused cheated about 24 persons in a similar manner. Police recovered gold of Rs 1.02 lakhs and cash of Rs 2.45 lakhs from his possession. With Manjagi’s arrest, police have so far solved five crimes of ATM card thefts.

Police said that the accused was targeting “confused and tense elderly citizens and women” visiting the various ATM centres. Accused used to wait at the ATM centres looking for his targets. Then he used to steal their debit cards and pins by playing various tricks, and later used these cards for personal gains.

Police came across a complainant woman, who went to an ATM centre to withdraw money from the treatment of her husband and son suffering from COVID. But the accused committed theft of her debit card and then withdrew almost all the money from their bank account. Police said the woman then faced extreme difficulties in arranging the treatment.

The probe also revealed that the accused has committed criminal offences even in the past. He was booked in about 11 cases of cheating at different locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

