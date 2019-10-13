Pune: Cops arrest key operatives of private finance firm in Rs 100-crore fraud case

The key operatives of the Sanskar Group of Finance have been arrested on charges of allegedly cheating thousands of investors of nearly Rs 100 crore. The arrests were made by Pimpri Chinchwad Police Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing on the basis of an offence lodged in January 2017 at the Dighi police station.

Police have identified the accused as Vaikunth Prahlad Kumbhar, his wife Rani Kumbhar and their aide Ramdas Baban Shivale. Kumbhar and Rani are reportedly directors of the Sanskar Group of Finance.

A first information report (FIR) on this ‘scam’ was lodged at the Dighi police station against Vaikunth, Rani, Ramdas and 14 others under sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code,on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating, among others.

The accused allegedly cheated nearly 10,000 people to the tune of Rs 100 crore, according to a press release issued by Senior Police Inspector Shriram Pol of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Police said the accused allegedly lured people, mainly from Pune area, to invest money in schemes launched by their company on assurances of 18 per cent to 24 per cent returns. But when they were unable to provide the assured returns, the investors approached police and lodged a complaint against them over two-and-a-half years ago.

Police had earlier arrested two other accused — identified as Ajay Madhav Lele and Shivaji Tukaram Dhamdhere — in connection with this case. Police had also arrested one Kamal Shelke in September last year. Meanwhile, Kumbhar and Rani’s application seeking anticipatory bail was rejected by the Bombay High Court.

After the court’s decision, police had launched a search to arrest them. Following technical investigation and surveillance of telephone calls, the crime branch sleuths traced the accused to Indore.

“Two teams of Crime Branch led by Assistant Inspector Sagar Kate and sub-inspector Sharad Aher went to Madhya Pradesh and arrested Ramdas Shivale. Following information obtained from him, police arrested Vaikunth and Rani while they were trying to escape from Indore,” stated the press release.

Police produced the accused before a court on Saturday. The court remanded them to police custody for seven days for further investigation.