Cop questioned about ‘provocative’ speech by Elgaar Parishad organiser

IPS officer Ravindra Sengaonkar, who earlier deposed as a witness before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, was cross-examined on Tuesday on various points including an alleged provocative speech made by activist Sudhir Dhawale in Aurangabad, a week before the Elgaar Parishad.

Dhawale is among the persons arrested by the Pune City Police for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist in the Elgaar Parishad case. The case has been taken over by the NIA.

Dhawale was also one of the key members of the ‘Bhima Koregaon Shuaryadin Prerna Abhiyaan’, a committee that organised Elgaar Parishad at the Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th commemoration of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Next day, on January 1, 2018, violence in Koregaon Bhima area had claimed one life and left hundreds injured. A two-member commission headed by retired Justice J N Patel is probing the causes of the violence.

Currently posted in Mumbai, Sengaonkar was additional commissioner (south region) of Pune City Police during the violence. He had filed the affidavit before the commission on behalf of Pune Police in October 2018. Elgaar Parishad was held under his jurisdiction.