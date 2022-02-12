Cop nabs armed robber escaping after loot attempt in Kondhwa

A CONSTABLE attached to the Kondhwa police station nabbed a robber armed with a pistol following a daring chase after he opened fire to loot a jewellery shop on Thursday night.

Police have identified the robber as Saud Asif Sayyad (19), resident of Pune Camp. Police said Saud and his aide Ruhan Khan barged into Arihant Jewellers in Ambedkar Nagar, Kondhwa, around 9.30pm. They downed the shutter of the shop and threatened shop owner Mahesh Tarachand Guglia (50) and his employee at gunpoint, asking him to hand over cash and money.

When Guglia refused, Saud allegedly fired once. On hearing the gun shot, people gathered outside the shop. The robbers then left the shop and tried to escape on their motorcycle.

But police constable Ankush Kengale, who was on patrolling duty in the area, rushed to the spot. He chased the robbers and managed to nab Saud. Khan escaped and a search has been launched for him.

Meanwhile, Guglia lodged a first information report in the case at the Kondhwa police station. Police have booked the two accused under sections 307, 397, 398, 452, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act. Police inspector Gokul Raut is investigating the case.