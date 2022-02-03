Pune: Cop ‘kidnaps’ trader for cryptocurrency, held with 6 from Mumbai

The probe into a kidnapping case — in which a Pune trader was abducted and released just a day later — has led Pimpri-Chinchwad Police to unearth a plot allegedly hatched by a serving police constable.

Constable Dilip Khandare was earlier posted with the cyber crime cell, and trained in advanced cyber crime investigation and mobile forensics. He used information obtained during his posting, about the trader being in possession of large amounts in cryptocurrency, to make a plan to kidnap him, according to police.

Officials from Wakad police station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested Khandare — currently posted at the Pimpri Chinchwad Police headquarters — along with seven others. Six of the arrested accused are from Mumbai.

On January 14, a man had approached the Wakad police, saying that his 40-year-old friend, a trader in share market equities, had been kidnapped when he was at a hotel in Tathawade area. However, the kidnappers released the trader and dropped him in Wakad area on January 15. The trader later revealed to the police that he was kidnapped for ransom in the form of Bitcoin cryptocurrency, and Rs 8 lakh in cash.

Working on additional leads given by the trader after his return, the police initially arrested four persons from Mumbai, identified as Sunil Shinde, Vasant Chavan, Francis D’Souza and Mayur Shirke. Their interrogation revealed that they had acted at the behest of two persons from Pune, Pradeep Kate and Dilip Khandare. Further investigation revealed the involvement of two more persons from Mumbai.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Bhoite said, “After the initial arrests, the investigation team arrested three more persons, identified as Pradeep Kate, Sanjay Bansal and Shirish Khot from a hotel in Hinjewadi area. Our probe further revealed that Khandare had masterminded the plan to kidnap the trader. Khandare is currently posted at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police headquarters but has not reported to duty for some time. He was suspended in the past for unbecoming conduct but his suspension was later revoked.”

“We formed a separate team to nab Khandare and he was placed under arrest from Bhosari area during the probe…When he was posted with the cyber crime cell in Pune, he had gathered information that the trader was in possession of large amounts in cryptocurrency and thus hatched the conspiracy to kidnap him for ransom…”

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said directions have been given to initiate disciplinary action against the arrested constable to dismiss him from the force.