Cop held for forging service book to apply for President’s medal, 3 more including clerks booked

PUNE CITY police have arrested a havaldar of police for allegedly forging his service book papers while submitting application for President’s Police Medal for meritorious service.

Police have identified the accused cop as Ganesh Ashok Jagtap, who is currently attached to the special branch of Pune city police.

Santosh Bhosale, a senior clerk at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone) of the city police, has lodged an FIR at the Wanwadi police station on Thursday.

Along with Jagtap, three others including two clerks Ravindra Dhondiba Bandal and Nitesh Arvind Aynoor, and Jagtap’s aide who was the “day book” in-charge at the Wanwadi police station in 2019, have been booked on charges of cheating and forgery.

Police said the alleged crime took place between July 26, 2017 and 29 January, 2020. Accused havaldar Jagtap was attached to the Wanwadi police station during this period.

Police personnel applying for President’s Police Medal for meritorious service needs to submit an affidavit that there was no punishment or inquiries pending against him/her for dereliction of duty.

Probe revealed that Jagtap had faced a punishment in February 2018 for failing to perform his duties properly. As per the punishment, his salary hike was stopped for a period of two years. Details of the punishment were recorded in his service book.

Police said Jagtap conspired with the two clerks working for the Pune city police and the day book in-charge at the Wanwadi police station, to forge his service book record. He is alleged to have prepared fake service book papers making no mention of the punishment and also carrying forged signatures of officials and fake government stamps. Jagtap then submitted an application for the President’s police medal allegedly stating that his service record was clean.

After the cheating came to light, an offence was lodged against Jagtap and three other accused under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 475, 476, 474, 472, 472, 466, 167, 120 (b) of the IPC.

Senior police inspector Deepak Lagad of Wanwadi police station said Jagtap has been arrested and further investigation is on. Lagad said Jagtap was produced before a court in Pune.

The court remanded him to police custody for seven days.