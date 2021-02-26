Pune: Cop dies by suicide at his Shivajinagar home

Police said the incident took place when Handal’s family members were not at home.

A policeman is suspected to have hanged himself to death at his residence in Shivajinagar on Friday afternoon.

The deceased cop has been identified as police naik Nana Handal (40), attached to the Bundgarden police station of the Pune City police. He was found dead at his residence at Shivajinagar police quarters.

Senior police inspector Nilima Pawar of Shivajinagar police station visited the spot. As per the procedure, a case of accidental death has been registered and a probe initiated to confirm the cause behind the incident.