Cop crushed to death under vehicle ‘illegally transporting cattle’ in Solapur; driver, three others held on murder charge

A constable on duty at a nakabandi point in Vadakbal village of Solapur district was crushed to death by a pick-up vehicle allegedly transporting cattle illegally during the lockdown. The incident took place in the early hours of May 23. The police have arrested four persons, including the vehicle’s driver, so far.

The deceased was identified as Rameshwar Gangadhar Parchande (30), a resident of Jodbhavi in Solapur. A case of murder has been registered at Mandrup police station.

Police identified the accused as Gaus Nabilal Qureshi, the vehicle’s driver, along with three others identified as Rafiq Qureshi, Mudassar and Istiyak Hirawale.

According to police, Parchande, attached with the Solapur rural police headquarters, was deployed at a nakabandi point in Vadakbal village along with police naik Lakshman Kolekar and home guards Swapnil Giri and Dinesh Raste for checking vehicles entering the district during a lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Police said around 4.45 am on May 23, Kolekar tried stopping a speeding pick-up vehicle coming from Teramail area, but the driver did not stop.

Police noticed that the registration plate of the vehicle was tampered with and the back was covered with wooden plates.

Police further said Parchande and a home guard tried chasing the pick-up vehicle on a motorcycle, and after riding for some distance, the constable managed to intercept the vehicle.

When Parchande was walking towards the vehicle, the driver accelerated towards him, knocking him down, and then escaped, police said.

On receiving information, a team from Mandrup police station rushed to the spot and took Parchande to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injures. Police began an investigation into the matter and arrested Qureshi and seized the vehicle.

Police said no cattle was found inside the vehicle when they seized it but they suspect that it was used to illegally transport cattle to a slaughterhouse in violation of lockdown norms.

Police also arrested three more persons and an investigation is on regarding their role in the case. A local court remanded the four accused in police custody for further investigation.

Manoj Patil, Superintendent of Solapur rural police, said, “A case of murder has been registered against the accused. Investigation, so far, has revealed that the vehicle that crushed the constable was illegally transporting cattle. Constable Parchande died on duty during the lockdown. So, we are sending a proposal to the government for providing his family with compensation, as per rules.”

Parchande is survived by his wife and nine-month-old son. His last rites were performed with state honours.

