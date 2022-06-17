Cop booked for demanding bribe from labour contractor

The Puneunit of the state anti corruption bureau (ACB) has lodged an offence against an officer of the Pune rural police for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a labour contractor. ACB has identified the accused as assistant police inspector (API) Devidas Karande (30) who was attached to the Ranjangaon MIDC police station.

As per a press release issued on Thursday by ACB, the labour contractor worked for a company in Ranjangaon MIDC.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

API Karande demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the labour contractor, assuring him recovery of his dues from the company. Karande also allegedly assured that no legal action would be taken against the contractor and that his agreement with the company would continue.

After receiving a complaint in this case, the ACB team verified it on June 8 and lodged an FIR against Karande.