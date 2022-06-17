scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Cop booked for demanding bribe from labour contractor

API Karande demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the labour contractor, assuring him recovery of his dues from the company. Karande also allegedly assured that no legal action would be taken against the contractor and that his agreement with the company would continue.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 17, 2022 12:47:50 am
Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAfter receiving a complaint in this case, the ACB team verified it on June 8 and lodged an FIR against Karande.

The Puneunit of the state anti corruption bureau (ACB) has lodged an offence against an officer of the Pune rural police for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a labour contractor. ACB has identified the accused as assistant police inspector (API) Devidas Karande (30) who was attached to the Ranjangaon MIDC police station.

As per a press release issued on Thursday by ACB, the labour contractor worked for a company in Ranjangaon MIDC.

