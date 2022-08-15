Cop arrested by ACB for taking bribe

August 15, 2022 1:19:47 am
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 48-year-old constable on Saturday while allegedly taking Rs 5,000 as bribe from a person against whom the police had initiated preventive legal proceedings.
The arrested constable has been identified as Vijay Eknath Shinde posted at the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police of Kothrud Division of Pune city police.
The complaint earlier approached the Pune unit of the ACB alleging that Shinde was demanding bribe from him to help in the preventive action initiated against him, referred to as ‘Chapter Proceedings’.
Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, the police can initiate these proceedings against certain persons if they have reasons to believe that the person is likely to get involved in illegal activities or disrupt peace in any way.
After receiving the complaint, a team of ACB officials laid a trap at the ACP’s office and arrested Shinde while he was taking the amount.
