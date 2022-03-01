Cooperative movement needs to be more equitable and widespread: VAMNICOM director

Another state subject, cooperative, has leaped into national prominence with Amit Shah becoming the first cooperation minister of the country. The ‘cooperative movement’, which had helped in rural prosperity, has now fallen into bad days owing to various reasons. Dr Hema Yadav, the director of Pune-based Vaikunt Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM), talks to The Indian Express about the movement and the various changes it can do with.

The VAMNICOM is perhaps the most important cooperative training institute in the country. How do you see the cooperative movement in the country in terms of stability, inclusiveness and modernization? Which states have managed to strengthen their cooperatives and where do you see room for improvement?

Being an apex-level national institute in the field of cooperative training, education and research, the VAMNICOM has been creating cadres of professionals to serve the needs of the cooperative sector. We are committed to strengthen the sector by providing adequate need-based training and contribute to policy-level research for the benefit of cooperative stakeholders.

The Indian cooperative movement has come a long way over the past decade whereby cooperatives have created considerable impact on the socio-economic lives of people at the grassroots. India has 8.5 lakh cooperative units, out of which 20 per cent (1.77 lakh units) are credit cooperatives (NCUI, 2018). The remaining are non-credit cooperatives engaged in a spectrum of activities like fishery, dairy, producer, processing, consumer, marketing, hospital, housing, farming, livestock, multi-purpose cooperatives and so on. Fundamentally, cooperatives work on the principle of inclusiveness and attempt to maximize socio-economic welfare of their members. Cooperatives cover 75 per cent of the rural households and are spread across 91 per cent villages in India. The contribution of the sector to the lives and livelihoods of people cannot be undermined. However, one can see a lot of room for improvement. We see concentration of cooperatives in Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Going forward, the cooperative movement needs to be more equitable and widespread in terms of participation and outreach, especially from north-eastern states, Union territories and a few other states like Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

Cooperatives also require greater business orientation and professionalism in their day-to-day operations to meet the challenges of a dynamically changing business environment.

Cooperation is mostly a state subject. So, how can a central ministry of cooperation help? Where do you think the central ministry should focus its energies?

India already has a rich cooperative heritage and many sectors have contributed to the rural economy in significant ways. For instance, we see a great deal of success in the dairy cooperatives and also in the fertilizer sector. Cooperative brands like AMUL and IFFCO are global names to reckon with. Similarly, credit cooperatives have also helped immensely in deepening financial inclusion in the country in a big way. India, being an emerging economy, has a great potential to harness the power of cooperative institutions for greater economic growth. With the ambitious aim of a five-trillion-dollar economy, there is a need to grow a large number of cooperatives, especially the multi-state cooperative societies that can have widespread impact on the economy. The Ministry of Cooperation could play a supportive role in strengthening the cooperative movement in India by bringing in equitable participation and to provide a level-playing field to cooperatives as compared to the MSMEs and corporates. In order to rejuvenate this movement, it requires some policy-level interventions in terms of indicative or model guidelines, framework and roadmaps to strengthen the work and administration of cooperatives. The sector needs a huge participation from the youth to bring in new ideas and innovative business models. Modernization of primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) and their viability needs to be ensured through proper market, financial and technological linkages. The new ministry will provide a better roadmap and supportive frameworks for PACS and multi-state cooperatives to play an integrated role in development.

Cooperative banks – both district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) and urban cooperative banks (UCBs) – have a large customer base but many of them lack adoption of technology. With the agri outlay being increasingly cornered by the commercial banks, do you see DCCBs having a future? What should they do to regain their lost base of clients?

India has followed a multi-agency approach to banking. The cooperative banks have made a huge contribution to the financial inclusion agenda of the country by serving far-flung areas while the commercial banks were trying to expand their outreach. Today, all banks are on core-banking solution and many cooperative banks have geared up on technology as well. Going forward, cooperative banks should try to adopt the good practices in banking technology from their commercial counterparts. They can optimize their business processes and customer-engagement models by using innovative technologies like analytics, artificial intelligence and block chain.

As regards DCCBs, they will continue to contribute to agriculture and agribusiness loans as the sector itself is poised for a new growth. We see so many opportunities like lending to FPOs, value-chain finance, warehousing finance, food processing, agro tourism, renewed focus on allied sectors like dairy, fishery and poultry, among others. These areas do present huge business opportunities for DCCBs. Since DCCBs have been working with these types of sectors, they do have an edge in understanding clientele requirements and local conditions. Greater focus on product development, loan diversification coupled with technology adoption can definitely pave the future for DCCBs.

How do you see the VAMNICOM shaping up in the next five years?

The VAMNICOM, under the guidance of the ministry, will be spearheading many key activities related to the development of a vibrant cooperative movement in the country. Through the IFFCO Centre for Policy and Convergence, established at the VAMNICOM, we are already contributing to the New Cooperative Policy by engaging with all stakeholders and bringing convergence in the cooperative sector. The operational excellence of an institute can be achieved through a proper academic and administrative environment. We are engaged in the unique area of cooperation since its inception in 1947, and have expanded our focus on bringing professionalism in cooperative development by catering to related sectors like agribusiness. The VAMNICOM plays a pivotal role in developing the capacities of cooperative trainers across the country through training of trainers (TOT) programmes, designing special programmes on export management for cooperatives, application of blockchain technology and cyber security, national cooperative database and so on. The institute through its CICTAB (Center For International Cooperation & Training In Agricultural Banking) centre is also fostering international cooperation with Asian and African countries. The institute is constantly working to encourage business ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship through its Centre for Entrepreneurship Development.

We will continue with this expansion by launching many short-term and long-term courses to strengthen cooperative education and training in the country, so as to build the managerial capacities of cooperative institutions in line with the changing needs of the market economy. Our vision is to become a “Centre of Excellence” for cooperatives in the country and continuously engage in robust research that will yield the necessary policy inputs to the ministry benefitting all stakeholders alike.