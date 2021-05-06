Cooperative body asks PMC to hold Covid-19 vaccination camps in housing societies

Limited vaccination centres and increasing demand have led the Pune district cooperative federation to ask the PMC to take up Covid-19 vaccination drives at housing societies.

“The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) is planning to start a vaccination drive at housing societies. This is a good step towards reaching out to beneficiaries at the doorstep and ensuring their safety while taking care of issues such as crowding at existing vaccination centres,” said Suhas Patwardhan, president of Pune district cooperative housing federation.

Patwardhan said the federation’s demand is pending with the civic body for long, and that vaccination of eligible beneficiaries should be done as early as possible. He added that the federation was prepared to provide all necessary support to local bodies in conducting the drive at housing societies.

At present, the PMC has allowed vaccination at the workplace if there are at least 100 beneficiaries and a proper place to set up a temporary centre. The civic team visits the location after being approached for the same and allows a temporary centre if conditions are met. The civic body has formed two teams for implementing vaccination at workplace and has already covered many corporate offices as well as companies.

“The vaccination at housing societies would help senior citizens as well as physically weak citizens avoid crowds,” he said.

Patwardhan said as part of initiatives to ease the pressure on government bodies, the federation had formed groups of societies at each ward office area so the administration could collaborate with them for containment measures.

He said the government made decisions on containment, but many were not feasible at the local level. He added that the federation could provide necessary support to the administration in tackling the surge.

He also said many housing societies had taken up the initiative to inculcate Covid-appropriate behaviour among residents while also ensuring there was no spread of the infection in their societies.

Elected representatives in the PMC too are now reaching out to the civic administration for allowing vaccination camps at housing societies. “We are going by the rules of the Centre. It has, so far, allowed vaccination at the workplace in certain conditions but directions have not been given on taking up camp in housing societies. However, the PMC would do that if allowed,” said a civic officer.

