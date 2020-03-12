Pune news: In cooperative bank case, accounts linked to Bhosale, his wife frozen; KPIT chairman nominated as AcSIR board member

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLC Anil Bhosale Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLC Anil Bhosale

Forty-two bank accounts of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLC Anil Bhosale and his wife and corporator Reshma have been frozen in connection with the case of alleged misappropriation of over Rs 71 crore in the Pune-headquartered Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank.

The registration of a criminal offence in January against the then officebearers of the bank was the outcome of a financial audit conducted in May 2019 for the financial year 2018-19, which had found a shortfall of over Rs 71 crore in the cash-on-hand segment.

A senior officer from the Economic Offences Wing of Pune said 32 accounts in the name of Bhosale and 11 belonging his wife, which have deposits amounting to a total of over Rs 79 lakh, have been frozen following a request from investigators.

In the last week of February, police had arrested Bhosale (55), two then directors Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav (69), Tanaji Padwal (50) and chief accountant of the bank Shailesh Bhosale (47). All four are in magisterial custody in Yerawada prison. About a dozen more members of the dismissed board of directors, including Bhosale’s wife Reshma — who is an independent corporator with BJP’s support in the PMC — are named as accused in the case and are yet to be arrested.

KPIT chairman nominated as AcSIR board member

Ravi Pandit, the chairman of KPIT Technologies, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Governors of the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR).

The academy works closely with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in guiding the scientific community to hone its innovative talents and skills. Constituted nine years ago, AcSIR is mandated to operate a platform that enables research and technology-based higher education, which is required to boost the future of science in the country.

On his appointment, Pandit said, “We need disruptive solutions that are affordable across socio-economic groups. The next phase of growth will be characterised by technology innovations that are made in India for the world.”

The academy runs courses and has more than 4,000 students pursuing numerous courses in biological, chemical, physical, mathematical and information sciences along with engineering. AScIR is also a facilitator of opportunities for students to carry out research in subjects that are not commonly taught in colleges and universities.

Moreover, the academy facilitates inter-disciplinary research within the 38 labs operating under CSIR. Presently, the academy conducts courses across 10 campuses tied-up with CSIR labs located at Pilani, Bhopal, Roorkee, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Karaikudi, Mysore, Kolkata and Dhanbad.

Fire breaks out at ground-floor apartment, 46-year-old man dies

A 46-year-old commercial designer died of severe burn injuries after a fire broke out at his apartment in a residential building in Bhandarkar Road area in the early hours of Wednesday. The Pune Fire Brigade control room received a call at 2.53 am about the fire in a two-storey residential building in Rajeshree Society, said an official.

“By the time we reached the spot, almost the entire ground floor apartment was engulfed in the fire. We started dousing the fire and also pulled out the man, who was found lying unconscious on the burning mattress with severe burn injuries. He was rushed to the hospital in our ambulance,” said Fire Officer Sunil Naiknavre, who led the team that responded to the call.

The victim, who is suspected to have died on the spot, has been identified as Sandeep Vinayak Gokhale, who ran a business of computer-aided designing. Neighbours have told police that Gokhale and his son lived at the house while his wife and daughter lived separately. On the night of the incident, his son had gone to stay with his mother.

Senior Inspector Deepak Lagad said, “The deceased is believed to have succumbed to suffocation and burn injuries. There are two doors to the ground floor apartment of the building. One door was locked and another was found unlocked. We are probing all the circumstances… we will ascertain the exact cause of the fire with a thorough probe.”

A person living in a neighbouring apartment told The Indian Express, “Gokhale had lived here from several years. He mostly kept to himself. In the early hours of Wednesday, we all woke up to the screams of a passer-by who was trying to alert everyone that the apartment had caught fire. As we woke up, we saw fumes emanating from the window. Some of us called the fire brigade. By the time the fire engines reached, we fear that most of the things in the house, including many books, were gutted.”

