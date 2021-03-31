Cooler nights over Pune till weekend: IMD

Nights over the next three days are expected to remain cooler.

Pune city on Wednesday reported a hot and dry day. The maximum temperature recorded in the city was close to normal, with Shivajinagar recording 38.7 degrees on the day.

Nights over the city, during the next three days, are expected to remain cooler with the minimum temperatures expected to remain around 15 to 16 degree Celsius.

Clear sky conditions would prevail over the city on Thursday, with the city’s minimum temperature expected to be 15 degrees and the maximum temperature could remain between 39 and 40 degree Celsius, as per the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 01, 2021