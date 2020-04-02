Cool period in Maharashtra to last till April 16: IMD

Many cities in Maharashtra experienced hot and humid conditions on Thursday. (Source: Nirmal Harindran) Many cities in Maharashtra experienced hot and humid conditions on Thursday. (Source: Nirmal Harindran)

The coming fortnight will be cooler over Maharashtra and adjoining states in west and central India, state the latest extended range forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain two to four degrees below normal, making it a cool period lasting till April 16.

On Thursday, many cities in Maharashtra experienced hot and humid conditions, with many in Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha reporting temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius.

At 41.1 degrees Celsius, Solapur was the hottest city in the state on Thursday, followed by Akola (41 degrees Celsius), Parbhani (39.5 degrees Celsius), Sangli (39.4 degrees Celsius), Jalgaon (39.2 degrees Celsius) and Satara (38.6 degrees Celsius).

“The temperature will increase over the next two to three days. After that, we expect a fall in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. However, in some pockets of Konkan, warm days are in store,” said an IMD official.

In Pune, day temperatures are expected to remain below 38 degrees Celsus till April 8. “Cloudy sky conditions will prevail over the city and neighbouring areas from April 4 to April 6,” said a Met official.

