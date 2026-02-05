Conversing with the dead and finding meaning in their silences: How a forensic pathologist cut the pieces of his life in a new play

Sharma is the fictional protagonist of an 80-minute solo play, Priya Pehle Padhne Wale, which will be performed by Sanket Handal at The Box on February 8

"The story, written by Rushkesh Nale, presents a lot of realities," says Ameya Rudra, the director.
Gorakh Sharma belongs to the caste that has generationally performed post-mortems. Now, at the age of 37, he has reached a stage where he has no purpose left and no one in his life either.

“The story, written by Rushikesh Nale, presents a lot of realities. The work of post-mortems is conducted by people from certain lower castes who pass on the skill to the boys of the next generation. The protagonist is from a small town in Uttar Pradesh who moves to Mumbai after securing the job to conduct post mortems at a government hospital with the help of his uncle,” says Ameya Rudra, the director.

He adds that Sharma counters his solitude by conversing with the dead and finding meaning in their silences. “In this period, he befriends a kind policeman who becomes his only anchor in the city. But tragedy strikes when one day, the body of his dear friend is brought to him for post-mortem,” says the director.

Rudra is one of the emerging talents in theatre and films, with several awards at Firodia Karandak, among others. He works with Suraj Parasnis, who created cutting-edge work for film and media company Theatron.

“We have kept the stage of Priya Pehle Padhne Wale minimal. We have merged the setup of a hospital and the protagonist’s house together, but we have created a very interesting light design. We have placed the door frame on the stage left, in a way that whenever Gorakh comes out of the door frame, we see the outer world and understand his intentions and achievements. Eventually, the stage design helps us show when there is nothing left in his life to survive as a person,” says Rudra.

