Conversing with the dead and finding meaning in their silences: How a forensic pathologist cut the pieces of his life in a new play

Gorakh Sharma belongs to the caste that has generationally performed post-mortems. Now, at the age of 37, he has reached a stage where he has no purpose left and no one in his life either.

Sharma is the fictional protagonist of an 80-minute solo play, Priya Pehle Padhne Wale, which will be performed by Sanket Handal at The Box on February 8.

“The story, written by Rushikesh Nale, presents a lot of realities. The work of post-mortems is conducted by people from certain lower castes who pass on the skill to the boys of the next generation. The protagonist is from a small town in Uttar Pradesh who moves to Mumbai after securing the job to conduct post mortems at a government hospital with the help of his uncle,” says Ameya Rudra, the director.