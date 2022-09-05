Need to move conversation away from psychiatrists: Dr Pathare on mental healthcare gap in India

Leading mental health expert Dr Soumitra Pathare, director of Pune-based Centre of Mental Health, Law and Policy, has appealed to policy makers for an integrated suicide prevention policy. Notably, September is observed as Suicide Prevention Month every year.

“Over the years, there have been knee-jerk reactions to findings of new reports on suicides. We need to move the conversation away from psychiatrists. They are not a solution to the mental healthcare gap that we have,” Dr Pathare told indianexpress.com.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in a recent report has noted that the number of suicide-related deaths in the country reached an all-time high in 2021. A total of 1.64 lakh people died by suicide in India last year – an increase of 7.2 per cent from 2020 – as per data from the NCRB. Notably, more than half of the women who died by suicide in the past two years were housewives. Daily wage earners remained the largest professional group among suicide victims. Apart from these findings, NCRB data have indicated an increase in suicides among students and even retired persons.

Dr Pathare pointed out that suicides are multi-factorial and mental health is just one component. “We do not have an integrated strategy for suicide prevention. Sectors like education need to address death by suicide among youth while other sectors need to understand issues like unemployment and financial distress. Some sectors need to look at strategies on reducing access to lethal means for suicide. Media also plays an important role. There is enough evidence on how media reports on death by suicide can influence one to two per cent of suicides. In the Indian context, one to two per cent of suicides can mean 3,000-4,000 people. Media reporting death by suicides more responsibly could hence mean getting a reduction in these numbers,” Dr Pathare said.

“There is no single cause of suicides. It is a combination of everything. Suicide is the endpoint of a pathway in which many things have happened to people at various points of time. There is no one single intervention that can make everything alright,” the noted psychiatrist said.

Noting that stigma around mental health persists, Dr Pathare said: “Even if someone is identified with the problem, we do not have resources. Clearly, we do not have adequate and appropriate mental health services that are easily available and accessible and affordable.”

The expert also called for a step-up approach wherein a range of mental health professionals can deal with a variety of problems. “Even if we have enough psychiatrists, the problem will not get sorted. Look at America – she has half of the world’s psychiatrists and four per cent of the world’s population, but 25 per cent of people with mental health problems in the United States get no treatment. So we have to look at this issue from the health system perspective. My concern is what are we doing in our health system,” Dr Pathare said.

Solutions like getting a range of highly skilled professionals to deal with simple mental health problems can be taken up, he said. “If you get a cold and cough, you don’t rush to a chest specialist but get it treated from a local general practitioner. Even in mental health, there needs to be this step-up approach where a range of mental health professionals can deal with a variety of problems. What happens is everyone rushes to a psychiatrist and this means that he/she ends up not seeing the sickest people…” Dr Pathare observed. While there are no immediate solutions to bring down the number of suicides in the country, policy makers need to have an integrated suicide prevention policy and have to provide adequate funding towards the effort, he reiterated.