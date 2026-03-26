Controversy resurfaces after SPPU registrar’s appointment

Professor Manohar Sanap of the Ness Wadia College of Commerce was appointed as the Registrar of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) by Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi on Monday, almost two years after rumours of his appointment led to controversy and put the process on hold. Several women employees of Wadia College had earlier registered complaints of mental harassment and humiliation against Professor Sanap, leading to the controversy.

The post of Registrar at the SPPU has been vacant for the past three years. Applications to the post were invited in February 2024. A selection process was conducted, but even before the final selection was officially announced, reports of Sanap’s selection triggered the controversy. He was suspended by Wadia College in August 2024 pending enquiry over the allegations.

However, the Bombay High Court in January 2025 stayed his suspension order calling it arbitrary, without commenting on the merits of the accusations. It ordered Wadia College to complete the enquiry in six months. An official of Wadia College told The Indian Express that the enquiry had been completed but the contents of it had not been made public yet. The High Court order noted that one of the complaints against Sanap was filed with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

According to the requirements in the appointment letter of the Registrar, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the parent institution must be submitted before joining university service.

However, in a letter to the Vice Chancellor of SPPU in January 2025, Wadia College withdrew the no-objection certificate provided to Sanap for his appointment as Registrar of SPPU. This withdrawal was reiterated in a letter to Sanap dated February 26, 2026.

The appointment, if confirmed within a month with the submission of all necessary documents like the NOC, will be valid for five years from the date of joining or until the date of retirement, whichever is earlier.

Now, a fresh controversy has erupted over his official appointment. Kalpeashh Yadav of the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Yuva Sena questioned how an appointment could be made now based on an advertisement issued two to two-and-a-half years ago. “There is a whiff of some financial misconduct in the selection process for the Registrar. It has come to notice that this appointment is illegal as per the rules of the University Grants Commission,” he said.

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Accusing the Vice-Chancellor of making an irregular appointment, Kuldeep Ambekar of Student Helping Hand and Rahul Sasane of the University Student Struggle Action Committee have warned of protests during the Senate meeting scheduled on March 27.

Senate Member Dhananjay Kulkarni alleged there was a “mastermind” behind the controversy of the appointment. He questioned why the Vice Chancellor had appointed Sanap even though the NOC had been withdrawn by Wadia College.

Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi refused to comment on the matter.