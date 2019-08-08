Controversy over Pimpri Chinchwad Mayor firing in air, he denies claim

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Rahul Jadhav on Wednesday landed in a soup after he allegedly fired two rounds in the air from his brand new revolver. However, he denied the incident as his picture holding the revolver went viral.

The incident apparently happened after the ‘jal pujan’ at Pavana dam when the mayor and officials accompanying him were returning to Pimpri-Chinchwad. The mayor apparently fired in the air to celebrate the ‘jal pujan’. The alleged incident happened at 2.15 pm outside a hotel in Maval area.

“No, no this is not true. I did not fire two rounds in the air. But it’s true that I was carrying the revolver. I was trying to clean the revolver when the pictures were taken…,” he said.

Alleging that there were attempts to defame him, the mayor said, “I have a licence for the revolver and six bullets… If any probe is conducted I can produce them. The photo with revolver which has gone viral is an attempt to defame me…. there was no firing at all.”

PCMC Joint City Engineer Makrand Nikam, who was with the mayor, also denied Jadhav fired in the air.