scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Top news

‘Controversial’ IPS officer Amitabh Gupta is Pune’s new police commissioner

During lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Amitabh Gupta gave a letter to the Wadhawans, whom he described as "family friends", to move to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from a guest house in Khandala. The Wadhwans are named as accused in the PMC Bank fraud case.

By: Express News Service | Pune | September 18, 2020 1:37:04 am
Amitabh Gupta, Pune police commissioner, Pune news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsAfter the matter came to light, the state government sent him on compulsory leave and ordered a probe in the matter, but he resumed duty after a few days. Gupta is a 1992-batch IPS officer.

Embroiled in a controversy for granting written permission to the Wadhawans for travel during a nationwide lockdown in April, IPS officer Amitabh Gupta has been appointed as Pune’s new police commissioner. He was the principal secretary with the state home department.

During lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, he gave a letter to the Wadhawans, whom he described as “family friends”, to move to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from a guest house in Khandala. The Wadhwans are named as accused in the PMC Bank fraud case. After the matter came to light, the state government sent him on compulsory leave and ordered a probe in the matter, but he resumed duty after a few days. Gupta is a 1992-batch IPS officer.

Outgoing Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham has been transferred to Mumbai as additional director general of police (special operations). Also, Abhinav Deshmukh has been appointed as superintendent of police for Pune Rural Police. An order in this regard was passed on Thursday by the state home department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 17: Latest News

Advertisement