Controlled by two families, Ahmednagar’s unique politics

SATYAJEET TAMBE is the latest son from Ahmednagar whose political ambition has rocked the Congress’s boat. Back in 2019, it was Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil’s ambition which saw senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil leave the party and join BJP.

As intense fire-fighting continues to douse the political flames following the Tambe episode and his uncle former Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat’s rebellion, the focus has once again shifted to the peculiar politics of Ahmednagar, a district which invariably values the person more than the party or ideology.

Political analyst Chandrakant Bhujbal said the district, which had seen the first cooperative sugar mill being set up, was peculiar in many ways.

Perhaps, in no other district of Maharashtra, the political leadership is controlled by a handful of people who, although being political opponents, are related to each other by marriage or other ties.

Also, Ahmednagar, he pointed out, was unique as almost all senior political leaders of the state have extremely close family relations in the district. Thus, senior NCP leader Jayant Patil’s nephew Prajakt Tanpure is the sitting MLA from the Rahuri constituency, Ahmednagar is also the birthplace of NCP leader Ajit Pawar while Rohit, the NCP MLA from Karjat Jamkhed, is the nephew of Ajit.

Ahmednagar’s politics is mainly controlled by the two families of Vikhe Patil and Thorat. India’s first cooperative sugar mill was founded in Pravaranagar by Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil.

While the Vikhe Patil family has switched sides multiple times, at present both Radhakrishna and Sujay are with the BJP. The senior Vikhe Patil in fact was the leader of opposition in the state Assembly when his son had rebelled and joined BJP before the 2019 elections.

The rift between the Vikhe Patil family and Congress had stemmed from the desire of Sujay to contest the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat which was with NCP.

Till the last moment the Congress leadership failed to convince NCP to part with the seat which led to Sujay joining BJP. The senior Vikhe Patil had subsequently joined BJP and after the fall of the MVA government is now a senior minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Balasaheb Thorat, the present leader of Congress in the state Assembly, on the other hand, has always been with Congress. Tambe, while filing his nomination as an Independent candidate, had criticised the Congress leadership in Maharashtra for their failure to address what he said were just ambitions of his.

Thorat in fact has now thrown in his resignation from the post of leader of Congress in the House training his guns against the state Congress leadership. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Babankhule gave a cautious welcome to people who wish to join BJP but given the strong animosity the Thorats have with the Vikhe Patils this looks unlikely.

Tambe, the newly elected MLC, is not the only nephew of Thorat. However, unlike Tambe, others are with other parties. Rajeev Rajale, the husband of BJP MLA Monika Rajale from Shevgaoan Pathardi constituency, is another nephew of Thorat.