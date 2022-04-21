Pune: ‘Controlled blast’ damages windows, vehicles; contractor booked

POLICE have booked the contractor of a construction project of a residential complex in Pune after a controlled blast at the site caused damage to window panes and vehicles at adjacent residential buildings in Sus area of Pune on Tuesday.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

An FIR has been registered at Hinjewadi police station by Vaishali Patkar, a social activist and a resident of Bella Casa residential society.

According to her complaint, a controlled blast was carried out around 4.30 pm at the construction site of VTP Group’s Verve project. The blast shattered window panes of the adjacent Bella Casa and Western Hills Phase 1 and 2 buildings. The explosion also damaged the windows of some of the cars.

Local residents then approached the authorities of the PMRDA and police. Late on Tuesday, a case was registered against the contractor Mahendra Sasar, who is involved in the controlled blasting work.