Contractor cuts oxygen supply to Pune hospital, civic body goes all-out to get it, patients unaffected

The Jumbo Covid Hospital, run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Nehrunagar area, has been grappling with oxygen shortage over the last three days as the designated contractor suddenly stopped supply. All top officials, including PCMC commissioner, FDA joint commissioner and divisional commissioner, are making an effort to restore normal oxygen supply to the hospital.

“We have been facing a problem with oxygen supply to the Jumbo Covid Hospital for the last three days. All top officials are making an effort to ensure adequate oxygen supply to the hospital,” PCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Smita Zagade told The Indian Express Tuesday afternoon.

“Over the past few days, oxygen had been procured from different suppliers. Therefore, Jumbo hospital had not experienced any shortage,” she said.

The problem with oxygen supply started three days back when one of the contractors suddenly stopped supply to the Jumbo Covid Hospital. “The contractor was providing 40 metric tonnes of oxygen daily to Jumbo Hospital and YCM hospital. Of this, 20 metric tonnes were being provided to Jumbo Hospital. But three days ago, the contractor told us that his supply had depleted and he was no longer in a position to provide oxygen to Jumbo Hospital. However, he said he will continue to provide 20 metric tonnes to YCM hospital,” Zagade said.

She added that the municipal authorities went all-out in search of oxygen suppliers and have managed to get 20-22 metric tonnes daily over the last three days. “The divisional commissioner, PCMC commissioner and FDA joint commissioner are helping us in this task,” she said.

PCMC officials said five hospitals, run by the civic body, need around 60 metric tonnes of oxygen each day. “Jumbo and YCMH get 20 tonnes each and the rest is provided to the other three hospitals,” he said.

Dr Sangram Kapale, in-charge, Jumbo Covid hospital, said, “The hospital needs 12 metric tonnes of oxygen every day and the remaining 8 tonnes are stored in the oxygen tank. So far, we have not experienced any shortage of oxygen and therefore there is no question of patients being affected,” he said. The 816-bed Jumbo Hospital is filled to capacity. Over 700 patients are on oxygen support.

PCMC spokesperson Shirish Poredi said, “We are taking care of the oxygen supply to our hospitals. So far, there is no shortage.”