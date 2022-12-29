Contractor booked as worker dies at site

Pune City police have booked the contractor of a construction site on Baner Pashan link road in connection with the death of a worker in a wall collapse.

The deceased worker has been identified as Rohan Ramchandra Ghade (26), a resident of Sukhsagar Nagar in Katraj. His brother Roshan Ghade (20) lodged an FIR at Chaturshringi police station on Tuesday.

Rohan Ghade was working at the ground floor of the construction site of the ‘Mount Clover’ building when the wall of a water tank collapsed on the workers around 4 pm on December 12.

A worker, Ashish Bind, suffered injuries in the incident.