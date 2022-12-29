scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Contractor booked as worker dies at site

Another worker, Ashish Bind, suffered injuries in the incident.

The deceased worker has been identified as Rohan Ramchandra Ghade (26), a resident of Sukhsagar Nagar in Katraj. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Pune City police have booked the contractor of a construction site on Baner Pashan link road in connection with the death of a worker in a wall collapse.

The deceased worker has been identified as Rohan Ramchandra Ghade (26), a resident of Sukhsagar Nagar in Katraj. His brother Roshan Ghade (20) lodged an FIR at Chaturshringi police station on Tuesday.

Rohan Ghade was working at the ground floor of the construction site of the ‘Mount Clover’ building when the wall of a water tank collapsed on the workers around 4 pm on December 12.

More from Pune

A worker, Ashish Bind, suffered injuries in the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
SP KOchhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP KOchhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
When things go verse in Haryana Assembly: Meet ‘poets’ CM Kha...
When things go verse in Haryana Assembly: Meet ‘poets’ CM Kha...
Ex-WHO Chief Scientist: Third dose of original COVID-19 vaccine is still ...
Ex-WHO Chief Scientist: Third dose of original COVID-19 vaccine is still ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 06:02 IST
Next Story

RBI’s latest report: Things are looking up for India’s banking sector

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close