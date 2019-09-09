Continuous rainfall in Pune till Sept 11: Met

The Met office has forecast continuous rainfall till September 11 over Pune and neighbouring areas. For the last two days, Pune city has experienced moderate to heavy spells which continued till Sunday afternoon.

Similarly, Konkan will also experience rainfall during the week ahead. Heavy rain in the region was recorded over Ratnagiri (78.5mm), Mumbai (66.4mm), Dahanu (146mm) and neighbouring areas.

At present, the seasonal rainfall recorded over the state is 28 per cent surplus. With the recent spells, rainfall deficiency over Marathwada has slightly decreased. At least Nanded and Osmanabad districts have benefited from the spells this week.