Consult elected representatives before issuing prohibitory orders, Ajit Pawar tells district admin

As cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) keep increasing across the district, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday instructed the administration to issue prohibitory orders only after consulting elected representatives of respective areas to check the spread of infection.

“There is increase in the spread of Covid-19 as more patients are getting infected. The decision to contain the spread by the way of issuing prohibitory orders to check crowding in the city as well as rural parts of the district should be taken after consulting the elected representatives in the district and mayors in the area of municipal corporation,” said Pawar during the weekly review meeting of Covid-19 situation in the district.

The administration was pushing for prohibitory orders to bring a check on crowding as the spread of Covid-19 was on rise.

He said it was very important to bring down the positivity and fatality rate in the urban as well as rural parts of the district and the administration should take all possible measures for the purpose.

“The state government will provide sufficient funds to contain the infection in the district and the administration should be serious about ensuring oxygen beds and proper treatment to patients,” Pawar said.

He added that proper medical facilities and equipment should be provided at rural hospitals for treatment of patients. “The work to provide oxygen beds and other facilities in rural areas should be completed speedily by the health and public works departments. Recruitment of medical staff for the newly developed health infrastructure will also be taken up on a priority basis by the state government,” he said.

The deputy CM asked officials to effectively implement the ‘Maze Kutumb Maazi Jababdari’ campaign launched by the state government with the help of elected representatives, and reach out to every household to check the health of residents.

State Labour Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said more patients preferred home isolation in rural areas. “The administration should continuously track the health of patients in home isolation and provide guidance through telephonic conversations…” he said.

