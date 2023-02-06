scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Worker killed, 3 injured during controlled blasting at construction site in Pune's Kharadi

Officers said the contractor and his staffers triggered a blast at the site to break a large rock located in one corner of a dug-up area.

A 23-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured during controlled blasting at a construction site in Pune’s Kharadi area. (File Representational Photo)
A 23-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured during controlled blasting at a construction site in Pune’s Kharadi area on Thursday. Police booked the works contractor and two of his staffers on charges of negligence.

The incident took place at a construction site in Kharadi on February 2 around 10.30 am. Officers identified the deceased as Kadir Reman Shaikh, 23. Three other workers at the construction site, including two women, sustained injuries in the blast.

Officers said the contractor and his staffers triggered a blast at the site to break a large rock located in one corner of a dug-up area. Police probe revealed that the contractor and his staffers did not take precautionary measures, like putting up protective panels of tin or plywood, nor did they alert the other workers nearby at the construction site.

As the blast was triggered, pieces of rocks struck four persons working nearby. While Shaikh received fatal injuries, three others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police booked the contractor and his staffers under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to causing death due to negligence, negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance, rash or negligent act endangering human life or safety, among others.

Assistant Inspector Siddhanath Khandekar, who is probing the case, said a search has been launched for the contractor and his staffers who fled from the spot after the incident.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 12:09 IST
