Construction sector urged to take initiative for PF registrations

HIGHLIGHTING THAT the construction workers are more prone to accidents on construction site, Amit Vashist, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Zone 1, has urged construction companies to register their workers with the Provident Fund office, which will give them a sense of financial and social security.

Vashist interacted with nearly 200 representatives of Credai Pune Metro members at a special session titled ‘Awareness and Interactive Programme on PF Provision & Benefits’ held at Credai Pune Metro auditorium recently.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Zone 2, Yogendra Singh Shekhawat, Assistant Labour Commissioner Dattatray Pawar, Credai Pune Metro Vice President Ranjit Naiknavare, Director General Dr DK Abhyankar, General Manager Urmila Jhulka, Chairman Credai-KUSHAL JP Shroff, Credai Labour Welfare Committee convenor Sapna Rathi, Labour Welfare officer Sameer Parkhi, Labour Welfare Committee members Mukesh Gada, Kunal Chugh were present.

“The construction industry, especially the workers come under the unorganised sector and hence there is a need for them to register with the PF office. There is a threat of accidents happening at construction sites and hence to get financial and social security, PF registrations are necessary and hence construction firms must come forward to register their workers under PF,” Vashist said.