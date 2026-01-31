Construction sector awaits strong push ahead of Union Budget 2026

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, the Builders Association of India said it expected a strong push for the construction sector, which plays a critical role in national development and employment generation.
The industry looks forward to enhanced capital expenditure on infrastructure projects including ports, airports, highways, railways, metro networks, irrigation, healthcare and renewable energy corridors, said Ajay Gujar, chairman, Builders Association of India, Pune Centre.
“Streamlining tendering and clearance mechanisms and ensuring timely fund disbursement for government projects are essential to prevent cost overruns and execution delays,” he said.
The Association also sought increased allocations for Smart Cities, urban development and rural infrastructure to reduce pressure on urban centres.
“While GST does not formally fall within the Union Budget, we would like to see a clear policy signal from the Finance Minister that input tax credit (GST set-off) for residential construction will be reinstated. This will materially improve project viability, reduce embedded costs, and ultimately benefit homebuyers through more efficient pricing,” Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments.
“Additionally, given the heightened risks to global trade, we expect the Budget to place strong emphasis on stimulating domestic demand while simultaneously enhancing India’s export competitiveness. Measures that lower cost of capital, improve ease of doing business, and support manufacturing and services exports will be critical to sustaining growth momentum in an uncertain global environment,” he said.
The Association said for private industrial contractors, tax incentives for industrial corridors, logistics infrastructure and stronger public-private partnership models are needed to attract investment.
In the housing segment, expansion of affordable housing incentives, GST rationalisation on construction materials, liquidity support and easier access to institutional finance will help address rising input costs. A balanced, construction-friendly Budget will boost employment and accelerate India’s growth,” Gujar said.
