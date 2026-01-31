Construction sector awaits strong push ahead of Union Budget 2026

The Association said for private industrial contractors, tax incentives for industrial corridors, logistics infrastructure and stronger public-private partnership models are needed to attract investment. (File Photo)

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, the Builders Association of India said it expected a strong push for the construction sector, which plays a critical role in national development and employment generation.

The industry looks forward to enhanced capital expenditure on infrastructure projects including ports, airports, highways, railways, metro networks, irrigation, healthcare and renewable energy corridors, said Ajay Gujar, chairman, Builders Association of India, Pune Centre.

“Streamlining tendering and clearance mechanisms and ensuring timely fund disbursement for government projects are essential to prevent cost overruns and execution delays,” he said.

The Association also sought increased allocations for Smart Cities, urban development and rural infrastructure to reduce pressure on urban centres.